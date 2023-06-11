House badly damaged, fire investigator attending

The cause of a fire at an abandoned house on Hamilton's Coleraine Road will be investigated on Monday morning.
Hamilton police Sergeant Jimmy Beaumont said the fire happened about 8pm on Sunday when the three-bedroom weatherboard home was reported as being fully engulfed in flames.
It's understood the shell of the house remains in place with the majority of the damage to the centre and the rear of the dwelling.
"A Country Fire Authority fire investigator will attend at the property on Monday morning," Sergeant Beaumont said.
"At this stage we have no idea of the cause, but being an abandoned house it's likely the power was not connected."
The replacement value of the damage caused has been estimated at $200,000.
Four CFA crews from Hamilton district attended at the fire scene, which took about half-an-hour to bring under control.
State Emergency Service volunteers also attended to assist.
Anyone with information, of who saw anything suspicious in the Coleraine Road area prior to 8.30pm, is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
