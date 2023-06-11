The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale set for massive boost with star Nathan Krepp nearing return from injury

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale star Nathan Krepp is nearing a return from an ankle injury. Picture by Anthony Brady
Merrivale star Nathan Krepp is nearing a return from an ankle injury. Picture by Anthony Brady

One of the Warrnambool and District league's most dynamic forwards is set for a return to senior football in coming weeks after getting through reduced minutes on the weekend in the reserves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.