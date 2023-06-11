One of the Warrnambool and District league's most dynamic forwards is set for a return to senior football in coming weeks after getting through reduced minutes on the weekend in the reserves.
Merrivale star goal-kicker Nathan Krepp, who hasn't played senior football since round one as he recovered from a serious ankle injury, returned to the field in the reserves clash against Kolora-Noorat, booting four goals.
Krepp, who kicked 63 goals for the Tigers in season 2022, was a strong possibility of returning to the team for the ladder-leaders within weeks to partner with current league leading goal-kicker Dylan Weir, according to senior mentor Josh Sobey.
"We'll have to see how (he pulls up), he's done some light recovery, a light jog and we'll just wait and see, but his ankle's going well" he said.
"We had him on reduced minutes on Saturday and that went really well and we'll try and build that up this week.
"All going well, hopefully we'll see him back in the (senior) team in the next few weeks."
The positive news keeps coming for the undefeated Tigers after Sobey confirmed last week reigning J.A Esam Medallist Blair McCutcheon was a strong chance of returning to the club in coming games, further bolstering the premiership hopefuls.
The Tigers will host Old Collegians in round 11 action on Saturday at home before a clash against Panmure prior to the league-wide bye.
