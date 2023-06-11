Farm worker charged with torching car after pub incidents

An Irish farm worker has been charged with torching a car after being involved in incidents at a Cobden hotel.
A police spokeswoman said there was an incident at Thommo's Hotel in Curdie Street about 9.30pm Saturday.
She said it was alleged a 25-year-old Cobden resident entered the hotel armed with a metal pole.
"The man had previously that evening been in the hotel and was alleged to be involved in a physical altercation, after which he was requested to leave," she said.
"On returning with the metal pole, he was disarmed and again requested to leave.
"It's alleged he had taken off in a green Corolla hatchback. That was the pub's runaround vehicle, valued at about $1000.
"That vehicle was found burnt out at Thonrtons Road East in the South Purrumbete area about 11.50pm Saturday."
The police spokeswoman said the 22-year-old Cobden resident was arrested, interviewed and charged with causing criminal damage by fire.
He is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
