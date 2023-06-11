The Standard
A 25-year-old Cobden resident charged with causing criminal damage by fire

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:51am, first published June 11 2023 - 3:42pm
Farm worker charged with torching car after incident
An Irish farm worker has been charged with torching a car after being involved in incidents at a Cobden hotel.

