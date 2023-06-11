Man OC sprayed after twice kicking police officer to the face

A 22-year-old Melbourne man has been charged with a range of offences after refusing to cooperate with Camperdown police.
A police spokesman said the incident unfolded near the Camperdown BP Roadhouse at 7.45pm Saturday evening.
He said uniform police officers were intercepting vehicles for routine checks as part of statewide long weekend Operation Regal in Bowen Street, at the rear of the BP service station.
"This fellow we didn't know gave us a dirty look and spat on the ground while we were carrying out our duties," he said.
"He did that twice and when approached to provide his details he refused.
"On being told he would be arrested if he didn't cooperate, he said 'I guess I'm being arrested'."
The man was arrested and in the process of being taken into custody went to ground and kicked out, twice kicking one officer to the face.
"He was belligerent, declined to cooperate and was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court," the spokesman said.
The 22-year-old from Reservoir in suburban Melbourne was charged with offensive behaviour, resisting police and assaulting police.
He was also sprayed with OC foam during the arrest and had to be given after care by the police officers.
"When questioned later he had no idea how he had gone to Camperdown or even where Camperdown was," the spokesman said.
"It was all very strange. We would also like to thank the staff at the BP Roadhouse for their assistance in help us with some water so we could provide the man with after care following the deployment of OC spray."
The spokesman said that anyone suspected of committing an offence was required to provide their name, address and details to police when requested.
