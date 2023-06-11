Man OC sprayed after twice kicking police officer to the face

The Standard
Police officer twice kicked to the face during Camperdown arrest

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:21pm
A 22-year-old Melbourne man has been charged with a range of offences after refusing to cooperate with Camperdown police.

