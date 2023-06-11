The Standard
Cobden Burgers and Seafood targeted in burglary

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:52pm
The Cobden fish and chip shop was targeted by offenders overnight Saturday.
Thieves have made off with power tools valued at $1000 from a Cobden fish and chip shop.

