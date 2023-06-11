Thieves have made off with power tools valued at $1000 from a Cobden fish and chip shop.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said thieves forced entry through a rear door at Coden Burgers and Seafood in Curdie Street overnight Saturday.
He said the break-in happened between 9pm Saturday and 8.30am Sunday.
"The offenders have stolen power tools and batteries valued at $1000 after causing some damage to the rear door to gain entry," he said.
"The shop has been open for business but the operators have also been having renovation works done.
"We're requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, or anyone with CCTV footage, to contact me at the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1151."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.