COBDEN game-changer Jesse Williamson is expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the Bombers' loss to South Warrnambool on Saturday.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey confirmed to goal-kicker was unlikely to play before the bye on July 1.
Williamson was hurt in the second quarter of the Bombers' 11.16 (82) to 6.7 (43) loss to the ladder-leader which kicked 10 goals to one after quarter-time. "He's been our best player," he said.
Casey said Roosters forward Shannon Beks, who kicked five goals, and Sam Kelly benefitted from their midfield work.
"They kicked the ball really well, they kicked it to advantage a fair bit," he said.
He was pleased with Sam Thow and Jordan Fowler's defensive efforts but conceded they were "giving away a foot" in height.
Mark Marriott (VFL) and Flynn Penry (Coates Talent League) didn't play as the Geelong and GWV Rebels wanted them rested.
