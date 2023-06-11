South Rovers mentor Tim Condon believes if not for "some key moments" his side could have emerged with what would have been a potentially season-changing upset on Saturday.
The Lions had their chances but Russells Creek ultimately prevailed by 17 points to stay anchored in sixth on percentage and right up Allansford's tail in the race for fifth position, 14.11 (95) to 11.12 (78).
Condon told The Standard his side, who is beginning to welcome back key players and came out of the match injury-free, just couldn't quite capitalise when they had the momentum with the wind.
"We missed some key moments, it was a good game but in the first quarter we just missed a few opportunities in the wind and they just sort of got away from us early in the second which hurts," he said."We went back into half-time fairly confident but those little moments in footy matter. But overall it's a good step forward, so I'm fairly happy."
Creek, missing some key players through unavailability and injury, were well led by recruit Logan McLeod, Blair Hewett and Seamus Brady, while young gun Jyah Chatfield slotted four, his highest senior tally of the season. For the Lions, Joseph Higgins, Kurt Lenehan and Ryan Hehir all played strong roles.
Sports reporter with The Standard
