Russells Creek banks crucial 17-point WDFNL win against gritty South Rovers

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Russells Creek skipper Taylem Wason kicks the ball in a game earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Russells Creek skipper Taylem Wason kicks the ball in a game earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Rovers mentor Tim Condon believes if not for "some key moments" his side could have emerged with what would have been a potentially season-changing upset on Saturday.

