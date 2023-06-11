A true finals-like test was exactly what the all-conquering Merrivale needed on Saturday, according to senior coach Josh Sobey.
The Tigers, under the pump away from home, ticked off yet another box, clawing back from a 12-point three-quarter-time deficit to keep Kolora-Noorat scoreless in the final quarter and bank the win, 7.13 (55) to 6.6 (42).
Despite not playing their best football throughout the afternoon, the Tigers mentor praised his group for its resilient nature.
"It was a really gutsy win by the boys. We stuck tight and just believed in what we were trying to do," Sobey said.
"We made some adjustments after quarter-time, a few things weren't quite going our way and thought if we could change a few things up we'd get there.
"We're still such a young group and not having things go our way (on Saturday), there was still so many learnings to work through which is the most pleasing part.
"The boys have that belief in themselves and we just hung in there and did what we asked. They were stoked at the end of the game."
Sobey said Manny Sandow was "clearly the best on ground" in another vintage display from the star big man while Tate Porter's supreme season through the midfield rolled on.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke confirmed the Power came away unscathed from the contest and took plenty of positives from the clash.
