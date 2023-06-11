Allansford coach Tim Nowell says his side went to work to "fix some areas of their game" following back-to-back-losses.
The Cats were a class above Old Collegians in the Hero 4 HeartKids shield match on Saturday to record a comprehensive 21.18 (144) to 3.5 (23) victory.
"I'm really happy, we had a lot of things to work on losing a few on the trot so we put some stuff together and worked really hard at training through the week and the boys fixed some things," Nowell told The Standard.
"It was a solid four quarter performance from the guys I thought."
The Cats mentor praised the "exceptional" role of Brett Hunger on the day while big man Zach Jamieson and HeartKids best on ground medal winner Zavier Mungean starred on the day.
"Those lads were all outstanding but the 22 in our side all contributed and they done exactly what we wanted them to do," he said. "We're happy with how we went."
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said the side showed fight but were let down by a nine-goal to one second term.
"The first quarter was good and we could have been in front if we kicked straight but the second term they just opened it up," he said. "It's hard when you give up that many goals, you're just chasing tail from there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.