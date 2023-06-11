A teenage goal-scoring option coming off the bench and making an immediate impact is giving North Warrnambool Eagles belief they can consolidate a top-five spot in the second half of the Hampden league season.
Eagles coach Maddison Vardy deployed Emily Saffin at goal attack in the second half of their 44-38 win against Warrnambool at Bushfield on Saturday.
Saffin's contribution was telling in the come-from-behind win which helped the Eagles move a game clear of the Blues in fifth spot.
"Skye (Billings) hurt her knee so she came off in the third quarter," Vardy said.
"We brought on Em in goal attack and I had said to her during the week 'if you do come on, just come on with heaps of confidence and just pop the ball up' and that's exactly what she did.
"I brought Ash Ferguson into wing defence too. Ash has come back this year from a pretty significant ankle injury and having a baby. It was her first step back into open for nearly a year."
Vardy brought Billings, who has been battling a knee injury, back on in goal shooter in the final term.
"She just took control in there and Em fed Skye beautifully," she said.
The Eagles' defence also earned praise with goal defender Maisie Barlow and goal keeper Matilda Sewell working in tandem.
"Matilda was just incredible to watch yesterday," Vardy said.
"She was absolutely outstanding. She is playing such good netball at the moment.
"Maisie does all the ground work, Maisie wears them down which opens Tilly up to take those big intercepts."
Vardy said the win was important in the context of the season as teams jostle for finals spots.
"We did have a slow start to the year which wasn't my goal," she said.
"My goal was to start the season really strong so we didn't have to play catch up.
"We do have games we have to win here on out. It was good to get the win against Warrnambool - we needed that to earn fifth spot.
"To get to third spot, which is where I want to get to, we're going to have to beat the teams we lost to in the first round (of matches)."
Top-placed South Warrnambool trounced second-placed Cobden 64-38 in the match of the round.
But Roosters coach Will Jamison knows next time will be different.
"The reality is Cobden are such a smart outfit and we have a lot of respect for them and Soph (Hinkley) is such an astute coach," he said.
"We expect the next time we see them it will be a completely different type of game.
"They're a great team, play a strong brand of netball and a really fair and classy type of netball."
The two teams will meet again in the final home-and-away round.
"It is bizarre because last year we played them in round one and halfway through the season and didn't see them again until finals," he said.
"Whereas this year we've gone the first half of the season without seeing them and then get to see them right before finals.
"I daresay we'll see them another two or three times."
Jamison was pleased with the Roosters' ability to play 60 minutes of quality netball against a challenger while understanding the game uncovered some of his team's vulnerabilities too.
"It builds confidence for us and probably some more belief in the team as a result," he said.
"In saying that, we recognise it's one game and it's a long season and there's finals on top of that, so if anything I think there's an even bigger appetite to continue to improve and find ways to better our performance each game."
Koroit defeated Terang Mortlake 54-34, Hamilton was too strong for Camperdown 69-44 and Portland scored its first win of the season, beating Port Fairy 61-48.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
