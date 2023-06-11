The Standard
Leading trainer Ciaron Maher delivers record-breaking eight wins on Saturday across Australia

By Tim Auld
Updated June 11 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:13pm
Ciaron Maher had a Saturday to remember with eight winners. Picture by Sean McKenna
CIARON Maher had a record-breaking eight winners at race meetings across Australia on Saturday.

