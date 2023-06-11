CIARON Maher had a record-breaking eight winners at race meetings across Australia on Saturday.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace took their Melbourne metropolitan premiership tally of winners to 87 for the season after the stable had an incredible five winners at Sandown on Saturday.
But the Group 1 win by King Of Colorado in the $1 million J.J. Atkins at Eagle Farm saw Victoria's leading stable have its 11th Group 1 victory for 2022-23.
The Winslow training export rated the win as very special.
Maher took the time out to acknowledge the "hard work" his staff put in following its record breaking day.
"It was a huge day for the stable," Maher told The Standard.
"It's beyond my wildest dreams to think we could get eight winners across Australia in one day.
To have a Group 1 victory in that tally is incredible.
"I've got to give credit to all our staff at our various training locations.
"We couldn't have won the eight races without the hard work they put in behind the scenes.
"I've also got to mention the owners who are so supportive of the stable.
"I thought the effort by King Colorado to win a Group 1 race at just his third start was extra special.
"It's very rewarding to win a Group 1 anywhere, anytime with a horse but to do that with one at its third start is amazing.
"King Colorado's maiden win at Kembla Grange was full of merit.
"The horse has a lot of upside and looks to have a bright future."
Saturday's big day of winners for the Maher-Eustace combination started with Links winning the opening race on the nine-race event at Sandown.
Extratwo won the next race which was followed up with Strawberry Rock taking out the third race.
Flash Flood won race six and then Pacific Ruby gave the stable its record breaking fifth metropolitan winner for one day on the eighth race of the day.
The stables' other winners across Saturday were Namesake at Eagle Farm and Who Invited Her in a race on the synthetic track on the Gold Coast.
