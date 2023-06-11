A BOOM recruit who has battled injury starred for North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
Key forward Nick Rodda kicked seven goals in the Eagles' 13.15 (93) to 9.5 (59) win against Warrnambool.
He combined with veteran Tom Batten (four goals) and in-form midfielder Jett Bermingham to ensure the Eagles entered the halfway point of the Hampden league season in third spot.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie, whose team has a 6-3 record, said it was pleasing to see Rodda string games together.
"We started to isolate him (in attack). He is looking better for the run," he said.
Dowie said the most pleasing aspect was the Eagles' fundamentals.
"We have been doing a bit of work with stoppages and centre bounces," he said.
"We know their midfield with Jackson Bell, Mitch Bidmade, Amon Radley, Damien McCorkell and Jye Turland that they have a bit of talent there.
"But we thought we generally controlled that.
"The second quarter was really good, we played a really good brand.
"It came on the back of some really good clearance work."
Dowie said he would be wary of facing the Blues, who were without in-form goal-kicker Luke Cody, at Reid Oval later in the season.
"You look at the scoring shots - 28 to 15 - but it didn't feel like that type of game," he said.
"I don't think there's much between the two sides."
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe confirmed talented teenager Amon Radley suffered a serious injury.
Radley broke and dislocated his arm.
It means the Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed footballer faces an extended period on the sidelines.
