Nirranda A grade coach Lisa Arundell didn't mince words when describing the dynamic performance of two-time league best and fairest winner Jo Couch after Saturday's win against Panmure.
"Her game was just sublime, it was almost like she had the ball on a string," she said of the star mid-courter, who put on a show in the 49-29 win.
"She's a complete package, it's her defensive work, her attacking work, her feeding into the ring. She is the complete netballer.
"Some days I have the fortunate position of just getting to watch her. She's so light on her feet and has an uncanny knack of knowing where the line is on the goal circle and lands on it perfectly every time.
"Her game was as good a game as I've ever seen her play."
The Blues mentor said it was a "pleasing win", the group's tenth straight to remain undefeated in the Warrnambool and District league.
A blistering 12-2 start to the game, which has been a trademark of the reigning champions all year, set the tone for the contest.
"To get away to a good start is great, it puts us in a comfortable position early to go on and make some changes and do some bench rotations and test out some new combinations," she said.
"It's good to check out what combinations work the best moving forward. It was a pleasing win."
Russells Creek, meanwhile, clawed from behind to overcome a half-time deficit and remain in touch with the top-five after holding on to defeat South Rovers 43-42.
The Creek were down by six goals at the main break but found their groove when it mattered most to store away the precious four points.
Mentor Stacy Dunkley said it was a tale of two halves.
"I'm delighted, it was a great game," she said.
"My girls didn't turn up until half-time, we were a bit flat, particularly on in the match.
"The goals just weren't sinking for whatever reason, we didn't have any flow, we may not have been warmed up.
"We then kicked into gear and played the way we should have in the first half which is great."
Dunkley said she made some structural adjustments but ultimately it came down to a lift in intensity.
"I gave a bit of a half-time speech and tried to lift everyone up which they did," she said. "Once my goalies started shooting we lifted and started to click."
In the remaining matches across the A grade competition, Kolora-Noorat pushed Merrivale all the way but fell one goal short in a thriller, 49-48, Timboon Demons clinched a vital 49-43 win against Dennington and Old Collegians were at its best with a 65-50 victory against Allansford.
