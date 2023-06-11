Former Hamilton teacher, Caramut Football Netball Club life member to receive OAMs

Two former south-west residents have been awarded Order of Australia (OAM) medals.
Former Hamilton Technical School and Baimbridge College teacher Jeanette Pritchard and Caramut Football Netball Club life member Stephen Giles were named in the King's Birthday Honours.
Ms Pritchard, who now lives in Monbulk, said winning the award gave her a platform to share an important message with the community.
"A lot of young people are struggling," she said.
"If you talk to anyone who works at a school, anyone who has children - it's a crisis that's been around for a while and it was exacerbated by COVID."
Ms Pritchard said the social isolation had impacted many young people.
"Schools are reporting increased anxiety and an inability to cope," she said.
Ms Pritchard said it was an issue communities needed to address as a whole.
She was instrumental in the creation of the Standing Tall program when she was a teacher in Hamilton.
The mentoring program recruits and trains members of the community to become mentors to students in schools.
Ms Pritchard said the program was now in 15 schools and had extended to Warrnambool.
She said she was delighted the program had gone from strength to strength since it was first introduced two decades ago.
"What I want to do is use the experiences from Warrnambool and Hamilton and put it in other communities," Ms Pritchard said.
"My message is that it's a whole of community responsibility to support the wellbeing of young people."
The 75-year-old is retired, but still works on the program and the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program as "passion projects".
She is also the steering committee chairperson for a community mentor program in the Dandenong Ranges and is the author of The Language of Hope.
Ms Pritchard was a teacher at Werribee High School from 1973 to 1974, a teacher at Hamilton Technical School from 1984 to 1993 and a teacher at Baimbridge College from 1993 to 2007.
She won a Department of Education and Training Victoria excellence award in 2011 and was a recipient of RMIT's Handbury Fellowship in 2008.
She also received an Australia Day award while living in Hamilton in 2006.
Mr Giles, who lives in Hawthorn, received an OAM for service to the small business sector. He has been director of the Franchise Council of Australia since 1997.
Mr Giles is a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Australia and the owner of Mrs Field's Cookies and Cookie Man.
He was inducted into the Franchise Council of Australia hall of fame and is the principal sponsor of the Caramut Football Netball Club.
Mr Giles is also the author of The Annotated Franchising Code of Conduct and co author of Franchising Law and Practice.
