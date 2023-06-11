Timboon Demons playing coach Marcus Hickey says his group sensed the occasion to deliver in front of its legion of past players at home on Saturday.
The rapidly improving Warrnambool and District league outfit celebrated their 20-year anniversary since the merger between Heytesbury Demons and the Timboon Saints in style, knocking off Dennington to win their second game in four weeks.
"It means a lot to win in front of the supporters," Hickey said of the 12.6 (78) to 8.7 (55) victory.
"There was a big crowd to witness it at Timboon which was fantastic to see."
The beloved Demon mentor said his group showed maturity and dare to open the game up after half-time, kicking eight goals to three.
"We played some calculated footy. We want to come back through the middle as much as we can but only when it's on," he said.
"I reckon after half-time we really ramped up the pressure up forward and took the game on through the corridor and that's what probably won us the game in the end."
He said a key defender, who started the season in the reserves, was outstanding for the Demons.
"Injuries are never a good thing but sometimes they open up the door for someone and Charlie Trotter was someone who probably wasn't in our back six at the start of the year but with Sam Newey, Lyndon Alsop away and Tom Marshalsea out injured he stepped up and was best on," he said. "He's cemented his spot there now.
"Mitch Wallace and Ned Deppeler were others who really stepped up as well with their pressure and grunt."
The ruck veteran said it was another big step forward for his young group.
"Last year we were no good but it allowed these young guys to play senior footy, so in a way one door closes and another opens," he said. "We're showing some great signs, it's exciting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.