An 18-year-old Warrnambool driver had a lucky escape after his vehicle drove off a cliff at Mount Buller on Friday night.
The Warrnambool man was travelling along Mount Buller Road at Mirimbah when his Holden Trailblazer left the road and fell about three metres shortly before 11pm.
His vehicle came to rest on its side and was prevented from sliding further down the mountain after being stopped by trees.
Police officers, State Emergency Service and Country Fire Authority volunteers, Fire Rescue Victoria officers, Ambulance Victoria paramedics and a local towing company combined to secure the vehicle while the driver was taken to safety.
He was checked over at the scene and found to be uninjured.
