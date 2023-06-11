HAMILTON Kangaroos hope a come-from-behind win which lifted them off the bottom of the ladder will fuel belief as they enter the second half of the Hampden league season.
The Hamish Cook-inspired side - the emerging forward kicked five goals - overcame a 33-point half-time deficit and the challenge of playing away from home against top-five outfit Camperdown to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron said the 13.4 (82) to 10.18 (78) victory at Leura Oval emphasised what the young side was honing in on at training was working.
The fact they had to dig themselves out of a hole made the result even sweeter.
"We had a really good start and the boys ticked a lot of boxes we wanted them to tick," Waldron said.
"At quarter-time we harped on them about not just being happy with where we were at and that we needed to turn up again in the second quarter."
The Roos' four-point lead at the first change soon evaporated as the Magpies kicked five unanswered goals in the second.
"But we put ourselves under a bit of pressure and I got into them a little bit at half-time," Waldron said.
"And credit to them, they responded."
The Kangaroos kicked nine goals to two in the second half.
Waldron said the result was "reward for effort".
"I have been telling them their best footy is good enough, we just need to play it for longer," he said.
"We played three quarters of it today and it was good to walk away with a result that went our way."
It was the first senior win for a number of the Kangaroos' players.
"There's a fair few that haven't sung it (the song before)," Waldron said.
It was the younger cohort which impressed the playing coach the most.
"Hamish Cook was best on and played a massive role down forward for us and the ones who went through the midfield are all kids - Bailey Baker is still 16, Deacon White is still under 18s, Noah Herrmann is still under 18s and then Ethan Knight is just out of under 18s - so that was the most pleasing thing to see, that we could come up against a side like that and the younger ones could get the job done."
The Kangaroos have now played every side and believe they can turn the tables on some rivals in the second half of the season.
"As much as we've been a team on the bottom of the ladder, we haven't been playing like a team on the bottom of the ladder," Waldron said.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, who rated Sam Gordon's seven-goal haul as his "best game all year", said the team was disappointed to lose two in a row.
The Pies kicked the last two goals of the game but would've felt like they "pinched it" such was the Roos' dominance in the second half.
Swayn said the Pies needed to "look at some fundamentals".
"We're halfway through the year - there's a lot to like. We're 5-4 and I don't think many people would've thought we'd be 5-4," he said.
"The last couple have been disappointing but we learn from it."
The only blight for the Roos was a concussion to tall Jack Hickey while Magpies defender Brendan Richardson came off in the first term with a hamstring concern and will be monitored throughout the week.
