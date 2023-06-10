The Standard
Police say drivers are not listening to their warnings, road toll at 16-year high

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:09am
Woman more than three times the legal limit highlights police concerns
A blatant drink driver, speeding and distraction highlight ongoing police concerns during the long weekend road traffic blitz.

