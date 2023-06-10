Woman more than three times the legal limit highlights police concerns

A blatant drink driver, speeding and distraction highlight ongoing police concerns during the long weekend road traffic blitz.
Hamilton police Sergeant Jimmy Baumont said a 62-year-old woman was caught at well over triple the legal alcohol limit just after 2.30am on Sunday morning.
He said the driver was intercepted for a routine check at 2.34am near the intersection of Byron and Goldsmith streets in Hamilton.
"She returned a positive preliminary breath test and was taken back to the Hamilton police station where she provided an evidentiary reading of .169," he said.
"Her vehicle was impounded, attracting towing and storage fees in excess of $1200. There was an immediate loss of licence and she will be heading to the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a date yet to be fixed."
Sergeant Beaumont said the woman had been drinking at a licensed premise in Hamilton and at 2.34am she was one of very few vehicles on the roads.
"You are certainly going to attract attention driving around at that time of the morning," he said.
"We are going to be very very interested in why someone is driving.
"It's amazing that people will have a few drinks and then try to drive home.
"We understand that it's poor decision making influenced by alcohol consumption, but if you're having a few drinks, plan ahead and organise a ride home."
A Hamilton man, 28, was lucky to avoid serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision just east of Garvoc on Sunday morning.
The man was headed east towards Terang, about one kilometre east of Garvoc, when he lost control and collided with a tree.
Emergency services were alerted about 6.30am and it's suspected that fatigue may have been a contributing factor.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit Acting Sergeant Tony Dumesny said Operation Regal started at midnight Thursday and would run through until midnight Monday.
He said speeding and distraction had been major issues during the past two days.
"Speeding is still an issue, no outrageous speeds, just drivers well and truly pushing the boundaries," he said.
"We just want drivers to adhere to the road rules.
"Statewide the road toll is shocking and drivers are not hearing what we are saying - slow down and enjoy the long weekend with the aim of getting to your destination and home safely.
"Drivers using their mobile phones also remain pretty prevalent. They are our two main issues."
All available police officers will saturate the highways and main arterial roads during the long weekend.
Last week Warrnambool Sergeant Cameron Ross said the deaths of four young people near Hamilton a fortnight ago highlights the dangers of being on the roads.
He said that single-vehicle accident had an enormous impact on the community.
"That collision shows what can happen on the roads. All drivers need to be fully aware and take all possible care," he said.
"Plan your trips, take regular breaks and drive to the conditions.
"The ripple effects of collisions like that at Bochara are profound and life-long for the family and friends of those who have passed away."
The number of lives lost on Victoria roads has climbed to a 16-year high.
There were 29 lives lost during May, more than double the number for the same month last year, and another five fatalities in the first week of June.
There have now been 140 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023, up 35 per cent on the same time last year.
The last time 140 lives lost had been recorded at this point of the year was in 2007, when there were 143 lives lost.
There have been 111 single vehicle fatalities, eight double fatalities, two quadruple fatalities and one quintuple fatality this year, compared with 101 single vehicle fatalities and only one double fatality this time last year.
The increase in multiple fatality collisions has seen passenger deaths rise 255 per cent to 32 from nine this time last year, while driver fatalities have increased 56 per cent to 69 from 44 last year.
Police suspect a wide range of contributing factors are behind this year's fatal collisions, including excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, distraction and disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving which includes being suspended, disqualified or unlicensed.
Those factors will be targeted in the police blitz.
