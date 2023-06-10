Undermanned and under siege, Nirranda coach Nick Couch watched on with pride as his champion unit did what it does best late in crunch matches.
With their backs against the wall against the wind and two players down in the final term, the reigning Warrnambool and District league premiers dug deep to secure a famous win against Panmure on Saturday, 9.12 (66) to 9.8 (62).
The Bulldogs had their chances late, missing some gettable shots and looked to have all the legs, but the Blues grimly defended, throwing their bodies on the line to deny Chris Bant's team from their second win of the season against the 2022 champions.
The Blues lost Jared Matheson (hamstring) and Dylan Lees (knee) early in the contest, causing a re-gig in the structure.
"It was one of the gutsiest wins I've been involved with in my time at the club, I'm pretty relieved," Couch told The Standard.
"It's hard to explain, we were so gutsy. Having two off at half-time and not many rotations, we dug deep.
"We had to go a bit defensive against the wind and go towards the boundary line (against the wind) and I thought we did it so well.
"When you put your leaders where you need them the most they'll usually deliver for you. You've got so many there, they know what's expected of them, they just know how to win."
Couch said his side did their homework after losing the round one grand final match to the Bulldogs in round one by 24 points.
"We worked out what we did wrong on the day, we didn't get the ball in deep enough, long enough and we changed it up, put on a bit of pressure up forward and got it deeper," he said.
The win was set-up by a free flowing first quarter from the Blues, who spread hard and kicked with precision to open up a 33-point lead.
But as was always the case, the Bulldogs just kept coming.
"We've really focused on our movement forward of centre and those shallow entries, we kicked to advantage and deep and our forwards are very good one-on-one and they made the most of that," Couch said of his side's blistering start.
He added recruit Isaac Stephens was again a standout, switching forward and back and playing a crucial role late with his intercept marking a feature of his game.
"I didn't realise when he was at Camperdown because I didn't see him much, but you could tell naturally through the pre-season he could read the ball really well, is a good ball user and will get his hands dirty," he said.
"He's an all-round skilful player."
Small forward Jason Lee shone with three crucial goals and impacted the contest whenever his side needed a spark while Josh Irving and skipper James Willsher were pivotal.
The Blues mentor said it was the kind of win which gives them "breathing space" in the top-three with the bye looming.
"It gives us the breathing space to try and stay in the top-three," he said. "We've been chalking up wins without some crucial guys like Mathew Lloyd, Danny Craven, Reagan (Nutting) and we're sort of limping towards the bye.
"But it gives us belief we can achieve anything if we put our minds to it. It's all in between the ears most of the time."
There was plenty to like from the Bulldogs, particularly the second term, despite their slow start with Louis Kew again finding a stack of the footy and Tyler Murnane classy to slot two goals.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
