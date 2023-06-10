WDFNL round 10: live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage from the Warrnambool and District league, with another huge round of netball and football action across the region in store.
Keep your eyes peeled on today's live blog with scores from across the competition as they happen, with blockbusters and game-shaping contests through the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.