MORE than 70 dachshunds made a mad dash for Port Fairy on Saturday.
The Dachshund Dash returned to the town with more than 1000 people at the Port Fairy Football oval.
Winter Weekends communications manager Courtney Smith said organisers were delighted with the turn out.
"We couldn't ask for anything better, it is always sunny on dachshund day," she said.
"We're really happy with the crowd."
Ms Smith said the event was always a highlight of the Winter Weekends with food and coffee vans helping to bring people out.
"There's heaps of work that goes into it, there's a lot of hours put in," she said.
"But it's really worth it, when you see how great today is, it's really worth getting behind it.
"People from all over Australia registered for today."
Andy McLennan's dog Nugget won the over two years category and Mr McLennan said it was Nugget's second time competing.
"We've been before and he was terrible," he said. "He ran to the noise. He just loves people."
Mr McLennan, from Melbourne, said it was great the event had returned. "We were disappointed when it wasn't on, it's great," he said.
Moyne Shire Mayor Karen Foster said Port Fairy was buzzing with plenty of visitors in town. "The Winter Weekends crew have done a stellar job, on the smell of an oily rag, they've done a terrific job," she said.
