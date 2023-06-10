The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Crowds returned for the popular Dachshund Dash in Port Fairy

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated June 10 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than 70 dachshunds made a mad dash for Port Fairy on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.