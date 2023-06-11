Former Warrnambool councillor pleased no charges from inspectorate probe

Former Warrnambool City councillor Mike Neoh says he is pleased there will not be any charges against him following a two-year inspectorate investigation.
The local government inspectorate inquiry was sparked after city council chief executive officer Peter Schneider's contract was terminated in July 2020 during a contentious 4-3 vote of councillors behind closed doors.
Mr Neoh was one of the councillors that voted to oust him.
A supreme court ruling returned Mr Schnieder to the city's top job less than a year later.
Former mayor Tony Herbert had called in Victoria's local government watchdog in the months after the 2020 vote, referring details of some councillors' actions in the lead up to the vote.
"In relation to an alleged contravention of the Local Government Act 1989, I have been informed that the Local Government Inspectorate is not issuing charges against me," Mr Neoh said.
"During the two-year investigation, I have refrained from commenting on the matter to allow due process to run its course.
"I am pleased that the Local Government Inspectorate undertook a thorough process whilst disregarding external noise relating to timeframe."
"I'm pleased with the ruling after a two-year wait.
"I will not be making any further comment on this issue now that it has been finalised."
Details of the finding are confidential and the inspectorate would not comment on the investigation.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
