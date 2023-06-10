Housing crisis worsens as pollies bicker

Dear valued subscriber,
Interest rates hit 4.1 per cent on Tuesday - a level not seen since 2012 - after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced yet another rise of 25 basis points.
It was the 12th interest rates rise in just over a year and RBA governor Philip Lowe is warning there will be even more.
The news was grim for homeowners with mortgages but worse for renters and our seemingly never-ending housing crisis.
With many landlords already quitting the sector due to high interest rates, and others jacking rents up to record levels as a result of them, people looking for homes to rent are going to be hit both coming and going.
For those fortunate enough to find a home, the rent will be high. This is why it is so important the Albanese government takes immediate action to increase the national stock of social and affordable housing.
Last month it took its plan to set up a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund to the Senate. The intent is to invest $10 billion into the fund in order to generate revenue to fund social and affordable housing. According to the government about 30,000 social and affordable homes would be built during the first five years of operation.
Of these 20,000 would be reserved for social housing - including 4000 for women and children seeking to escape family violence and for older women facing the risk of homelessness.
Women over 55 are the fastest growing cohort of the homeless in the country.
The government's plan to make the fund relatively cost neutral in that it will only be able to draw down up to $500 million in income in any given year acknowledges the dire financial circumstances it inherited on coming to office. The fund, unfortunately for those looking for a ray of sunshine in their battle to find a home, is in limbo due to an alliance between the Coalition and the Greens who blocked it in the Senate.
The Coalition, on the one hand, won't support the fund because it believes it is extravagant and inflationary. The Greens, on the other, say it doesn't go far enough and is dependent on investment income.
They want the government to increase the annual spend to $2.5 billion a year and to give the states and territories a $1 billion annual incentive to impose rent freezes.
Given the government has repeatedly said it won't do either of those things, the impasse seems set to continue when Parliament resumes later this month. That is very bad news for those already couch surfing or sleeping rough - and the many more who are soon expected to join them.
A Warrnambool family is calling for police to re-open the investigation into Allan Chapman's death in 1990. Mr Chapman went to a buck's party and a week later his body was found in a lagoon near Levys Point. Do you know something that could help the family get answers?
Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small is in the race of his life, preparing to undergo brain surgery again. The young dad is struggling to put food on the table and friends have launched a public appeal. He spoke to us this week before he goes to Melbourne for next week's surgery.
It was a big week for Warrnambool City Council with councillors abandoning the idea of a new art gallery at Cannon Hill, which was met with jubilation from campaigners, who now want the area protected for future generations. Cannon Hill was the focus of my favourite photo of the week, senior photographer Sean McKenna coming up with the stunning image above.
Councillors also revealed plans for a $500,000 neighbourhood house in Pecten Avenue in west Warrnambool where there is significant need for social support. While the idea was good, some councillors were opposed to the building only being a temporary structure, fearing the council would waste funds rather than construct a permanent facility.
The council will spend $1m upgrading the drainage tunnel in the hope of preventing flooding in Japan Street.
Opposition continues to grow against Lyndoch's decision to close Terang's May Noonan aged care centre with the issue dominating a service group's meeting. The town's biggest business Terang Co-Op has written to Lyndoch on behalf of its 3000 members calling for a change of heart.
Warrnambool is one of 10 regional cities lobbying the state government for millions of dollars for 2026 Commonwealth Games legacy projects. Warrnambool, which won't host games events, wants $2m to maintain and repair existing sporting infrastructure and $3m to create or upgrade parks to become "live sites" where people can gather and watch the action on big screens.
Moyne Shire's budget was put under the microscope by Koroit businessman Sam Rudolph, who wrote an open letter slamming the shire for underfunding Koroit. His letter made compelling reading.
Could there be some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the region's childcare crisis? A new centre is likely to be built in Warrnambool's north-east within a year.
One elderly south-west couple is warning everyone to be wary of scammers after they were fleeced of almost $30,000 in minutes.
After 40 years, Terang brothers Mark and Bill Aitken are retiring and their workshop will close.
As we prepare to cringe and laugh at celebrities take the plunge at the MCG on Monday to raise money and awareness for MND, I recommend this remarkable story. Winslow-raised Philip O'Keefe was a trailblazer for people with MND, successfully trialling technology that allowed him to communicate through thought. He knew he would never get the full benefits of the trial but he wanted to leave a legacy for others.
