WELCOME to The Standard's weekly football column.
FORMER AFL player Nathan Lovett-Murray is expected to make his Mininera and District league debut for Penshurst on a special day for the club.
The Bombers, in a club-first, will wear a specially-designed First Nations guernsey against Tatyoon on June 24.
Lovett-Murray, who played 145 AFL games for Essendon, has committed to playing for Penshurst as it celebrates Indigenous culture.
He will also make his debut and be one of nine Penshurst First Nations players across the senior and reserves football matches.
The Bombers' netball grades will join the celebrations and wear their specially-designed bibs.
Penshurst officials said the guernsey "resembles the coming together in a safe space and acceptance of all cultures on land of the Eastern Maar and Gunditjmara peoples with the club that has culminated in 12 premierships in the Mininera league".
"Two participants from the Wadamba Prison to Work Program designed the front of the guernsey which features all totems of first nations players currently playing at Penshurst.
"The guernsey also features all known names of First Nations players to have represented Penshurst in its decorated 149-year history.
"The back of the jumper was designed by young local budding artist, Jackson Ellis."
Penshurst player Andrew Vella said he was proud to see the Bombers embrace the concept.
"For me, the way this all came about was more me wanting to re-pay the club, for the way in which they have welcomed not only me and my family to the club but the way they've embraced all us mob from Geelong," he said.
"Providing a safe space for us to play our footy and enjoy the social aspect of it, also without any judgement or being treated any differently to anyone else playing at the club.
"When I brought the idea up to Trevor (Mibus) the footy director, he pretty much straight away said 'yes, let's make this happen' which was huge in itself.
"Just to watch the way it's been grasped by everyone around the club and to see the momentum it has gained, it's been phenomenal."
Penshurst president Scott Rentsch said it would be a special occasion for the club.
"We are very proud to unveil this remarkable jumper and for the public to see our first ever Indigenous jumper," he said.
"We have a full set of jumpers for the day, however following the game these jumpers will be made available to the players, supporters, and the wider community.
"I'm sure these limited edition jumpers will soon become a collector's item."
Hamish Sinnott's VFL call-up paved the way for a 16-year-old to immerse himself in Camperdown's midfield rotations.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn was full of praise for Jonty Lafferty's performance against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday.
"He's still only 16 and we put him on-ball," he said.
"I was really happy with how he took that challenge on."
KOROIT coach Chris McLaren has come up against dominant teams and opponents during his tenure.
But the experienced mentor believes second-placed Terang Mortlake might be one of the most scary attacking combinations he's come across.
"They are one of the most dangerous offensive teams I have played against for a while to be honest," he said.
"The way they attack is very, very dangerous and hard to stop. We had a look throughout the week about how they might go about it and we got a good look at it in the first quarter (when they kicked 4.9).
"If they get first touch at clearance, stoppages and turnovers, they are really brave and really quick."
AFL Victoria is implementing a new role to help ease the burden on volunteers. The club development lead position is designed to help committees with any specific issues impacting clubs.
The full-time role will help across the Goldfields, Western District and Wimmera-Mallee regions.
Three Hampden league teenagers helped Vic Country get off to a winning start at the AFL under 16 national championships.
Warrnambool's Sam Niklaus, Cobden's Archie Taylor and North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie McKinnon featured in the 10.8 (68) to 8.17 (65) victory against Vic Metro at Trevor Barker Oval on Saturday.
The trio will fly to Queensland for Vic Country's final two games against South Australia on July 4 and Western Australia on July 7.
You could hear gasps from the crowd when two footballers collided at Hanlon Park on Saturday.
Port Fairy's Jett Hopper and Portland's Broque Field both had eyes for the ball when they clashed during the Hampden league senior game on Saturday.
Field - a player still eligible for the under 18.5 competition - came off worse for wear.
Trainers from both clubs attended to the teenager after Hopper called for assistance to help his injured opponent.
A stretcher came out but Field walked from the ground. Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said he had suffered concussion in the incident. "It was one of the hardest hits I think I've heard," Holt said.
"He did well to get up. He has an obvious concussion. It is pretty tough seeing stuff like that happen, he's only an under 18 player."
Port Fairy mentor Dustin McCorkell echoed Holt's sentiments.
"Credit to the young Portland fella, he went back with the flight and didn't take his eyes off it," he said.
"Neither did our guy. It was a big, hard hit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.