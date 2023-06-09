North Warrnambool Eagles goalie Victoria Grundy says her side needs to play "smart, steady netball" if it's tight late against Warrnambool on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Eagles suffered a two-goal Hampden league loss to Koroit last round and were hurt by their inability to run out the entire game, according to Grundy. The Blues sit sixth, only trailing the Eagles on percentage.
"We came off a loss last week against Koroit so basically we need to run out the four quarters," Grundy said.
"I think what got us last wee was not just pushing and grinding out that last quarter and if games do get close, it's just playing smart, steady netball and just keeping control four-quarters straight."
Grundy is expecting a "tough clash" with the Blues and is aware she may have the unfamiliar task of lining up on star Blue Amy Wormald. Wormald, normally an attacker, has been spending time in defence this year.
"She (Wormald) is an amazing player no matter where she plays, so if she is playing in that defensive role tomorrow it'll definitely be a tough challenge," Grundy said.
Grundy praised the impact of boom defensive recruit Maisie Barlow, who brought much needed experience to the club after the retirements of Jordyn Murphy and Rachael Batten.
"Maisie's a great recruit, she's got so much knowledge and experience behind her but she shows great leadership as well so we absolutely love having her around the club," she said.
Grundy said her side had the belief it could match it with the top sides.
She added that although some of their key players - like Matilda Sewell, Millie Shiells and Tahni Porter - were young, they had "great skills".
"I think when we're playing well we can definitely challenge those tough sides," she said.
