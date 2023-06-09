The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Shane Jackson scratches Mystery Island from Sandown, looks to Swan Hill

By Tim Auld
Updated June 9 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:52pm
Trainer Shane Jackson has scratched a runner at Sandown on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Shane Jackson has been forced to scratch Mystery Island from a $130,000 race at Sandown on Saturday but may run the import in a $50,000 restricted race at Swan Hill on Sunday.

