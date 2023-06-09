WARRNAMBOOL trainer Shane Jackson has been forced to scratch Mystery Island from a $130,000 race at Sandown on Saturday but may run the import in a $50,000 restricted race at Swan Hill on Sunday.
Sandown is rated a heavy eight and with the prospect of more rain Jackson said he had no other option but to scratch the six-year-old from the metropolitan race.
"Mystery Island is no good on heavy tracks," Jackson told The Standard.
"It's disappointing we can't go to Sandown. It looked an ideal race for Mystery Island but when it kept on raining we had to scratch him.
"We may look at going to the 2400-metre race at Swan Hill on Sunday but that depends on the weather. We'll make up our mind on Saturday morning if we're going to Swan Hill for Sunday as we've got to float him up there on Saturday if we're running."
Fellow local trainers Aaron Purcell, Matthew Williams and Maddie Raymond have runners on the nine-race Sandown program.
Purcell saddles up promising three-year-old World Action in a $150,000 fillies race over 1300 metres.
His other runner is Instigator, who lines up in a $130,000 benchmark 78 over 2400 metres. Williams accepted with Unseen Ruler. Raymond's runner is Cormorant, who is the first emergency for a $130,000 restricted race over 1600 metres.
Victoria's top trainer Ciaron Maher has numerous runners at Sandown and also saddles up two runners in the $3 million Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, accepted with Royal Merchant and Ruthless Dame in the classic over 1400 metres. He also has runners at Randwick on Saturday.
