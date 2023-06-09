Editorial: Housing crisis worsens as pollies bicker

Interest rates hit 4.1 per cent on Tuesday - a level not seen since 2012 - after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced yet another rise of 25 basis points.
It was the 12th interest rates rise in just over a year and RBA governor Philip Lowe is warning there will be even more.
The news was grim for homeowners with mortgages but worse for renters and our seemingly never-ending housing crisis.
With many landlords already quitting the sector due to high interest rates, and others jacking rents up to record levels as a result of them, people looking for homes to rent are going to be hit both coming and going.
For those fortunate enough to find a home, the rent will be high. This is why it is so important the Albanese government takes immediate action to increase the national stock of social and affordable housing.
Last month it took its plan to set up a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund to the Senate. The intent is to invest $10 billion into the fund in order to generate revenue to fund social and affordable housing. According to the government about 30,000 social and affordable homes would be built during the first five years of operation.
Of these 20,000 would be reserved for social housing - including 4000 for women and children seeking to escape family violence and for older women facing the risk of homelessness.
Women over 55 are the fastest growing cohort of the homeless in the country.
The government's plan to make the fund relatively cost neutral in that it will only be able to draw down up to $500 million in income in any given year acknowledges the dire financial circumstances it inherited on coming to office. The fund, unfortunately for those looking for a ray of sunshine in their battle to find a home, is in limbo due to an alliance between the Coalition and the Greens who blocked it in the Senate.
The Coalition, on the one hand, won't support the fund because it believes it is extravagant and inflationary. The Greens, on the other, say it doesn't go far enough and is dependent on investment income.
They want the government to increase the annual spend to $2.5 billion a year and to give the states and territories a $1 billion annual incentive to impose rent freezes.
Given the government has repeatedly said it won't do either of those things, the impasse seems set to continue when Parliament resumes later this month. That is very bad news for those already couch surfing or sleeping rough - and the many more who are soon expected to join them.
