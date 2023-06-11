The Standard
King's honour for Rotarian Ian Heard

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 11 2023 - 10:05pm
Ian Heard is being awarded an order of Australia medal in the King's Birthday honours. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Ian Heard has always loved helping people but he never thought his work with Rotary would lead to a King's birthday honour.

