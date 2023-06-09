The Standard
Warrnambool utility Ethan Boyd praises coach Dan O'Keefe for role in development

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Ethan Boyd training with Geelong when the Cats visited Warrnambool earlier this year. Picture by Anthony Brady
Rising Warrnambool utility Ethan Boyd is relishing playing a varied role under new coach Dan O'Keefe, saying the Blues mentor has been "great for my development".

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

