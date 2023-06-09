Rising Warrnambool utility Ethan Boyd is relishing playing a varied role under new coach Dan O'Keefe, saying the Blues mentor has been "great for my development".
O'Keefe took the reins at the Hampden league club late last year, fresh from coaching Carlton's VFL side to a 2022 finals campaign.
He has the side sitting sixth on a congested Hampden league ladder after eight rounds.
"It's been great for my development as well as a lot of people at the club I guess," Boyd said.
"Having his experience, it's massive really. You don't get that much experience just walk into the club so it's a pretty big deal. We're pretty grateful to have him."
O'Keefe has utilised Boyd's versatility this season to great effect, with the 18-year-old becoming a reliable go-to option to lock down certain opponents.
The youngster has been used deep in defence, as a running back and also on the wing, either using his strength as a powerful runner or trying to minimise the impact of an opposing player.
Boyd said his role had been challenging but had helped him "grow as a player".
"It's definitely been something DOK (O'Keefe) talked to me about earlier in the year. Just obviously maintaining my strength of being able to run and carry the ball and kick but being able to play that man-on-man lockdown role," he said.
"He's gone to me a few times, obviously that shows great belief as well, so that's lifted my game. Being able to be trusted but be able to be swung around, I find that exciting as well."
One of the bigger assignments Boyd has been handed was matching up on Hampden league goal-kicking legend Jason Rowan in round two, highlighting the faith O'Keefe has in him.
The match was Rowan's first against his old club since joining Port Fairy this year, with Boyd helping restrict the spearhead to a single goal.
Boyd said he felt "privileged" to be given the difficult task.
"(It) was a great challenge obviously, Shooter (Rowan) has kicked 1000 goals for a reason," he said.
"He's one of the best in the league. He's about to take over the league record so it was a great challenge and to have obviously the belief of not only DOK but the whole team and have that support around me going to that match-up (was great).
"I felt pretty privileged to get that opportunity to take it up to one of the best."
This weekend the Blues travel to face rival North Warrnambool Eagles, who sit in fourth just one win ahead of the visitors. Boyd is expecting a "pretty even contest".
"Obviously both clubs are probably looking for a win this week," he said. "It's definitely not going to be easy but we'll trust our style and trust our mateship and hopefully get the job done."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
