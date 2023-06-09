A fire in a large meat vat was "fully alight" when emergency crews arrived at Warrnambool's Midfield Meat on Friday.
Fire crews arrived on scene within seven minutes of the triple-zero call which raised the alarm at the Scott Street facility at 8.26am.
Three Fire Rescue Victoria vehicles were sent to extinguish the blaze in a large vat of meat products that was fully alight and emitting a lot of smoke.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are carefully removing the burning products from the vat and extinguishing the fire," a FRV spokesperson said.
"Crews remain on scene and are continuing to attack the fire."
A spokesman for Midfield Meat said production had been shut down for a couple of hours but were now back up and running.
