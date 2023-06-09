The Standard
FRV responds to 'fully alight' vat at Midfield Meat

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Three FRV vehicles were sent to a fire at Midfield Meats this morning. File picture
A fire in a large meat vat was "fully alight" when emergency crews arrived at Warrnambool's Midfield Meat on Friday.

