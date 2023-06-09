The Standard
Historic iconic Tower Hill building to get makeover as part of $6.7m upgrade

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 2:30pm
Easter Maar CEO Marcus Clarke, MP Jacinta Ermacora and Parks Victoria's Michael Smith at Tower Hill which is getting a $6.7m upgrade. Picture: Anthony Brady
The iconic heritage-listed visitor centre at Tower Hill is finally getting its long-awaited upgrade, with $6.7 million worth of works under way.

