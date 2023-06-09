The iconic heritage-listed visitor centre at Tower Hill is finally getting its long-awaited upgrade, with $6.7 million worth of works under way.
Designed by influential modernist architect Robin Boyd, the building - which had been used as a kiosk - has been closed since October last year ahead of the planned works.
Following approval from Heritage Victoria, internal and external conservation works will begin on the building - which first opened in 1971 - and be completed later in the year.
But what the building will be used for when it does re-open is yet to be decided, with Parks Victoria and Eastern Maar still in discussions.
Barpa Construction Services - a majority Indigenous-owned business - has been appointed to complete the project including repair of the building's conical roof, which reflects the dormant volcano in which it sits.
The unique design was made using felt and tar, and the lead paint on the building is also being removed.
The nearby toilet and amenities building are also being upgraded as part of the project as well as a dance ground, tracks, paths and signage.
In 2020, the Victorian government announced plans to spend $11.3 million on the site with part of the money already spent on a major upgrade to Lake View Road and the reserve's entrance and car park.
Set within the crater of a dormant volcano, Tower Hill, or 'Koroitj', is part of an Aboriginal cultural landscape, a captivating geological feature, and home to an array of native animals and birdlife.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said Tower Hill was a special place in the region, an Aboriginal cultural landscape and much-loved destination for the local community and visitors
Eastern Maar chief executive officer Marcus Clarke said the area was a sacred space and he welcomed the investment that was being made.
