16 Whale Avenue, Warrnambool | A beautiful property, with views to match

By House of the Week
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:57am, first published 8:30am
A beautiful property, with views to match | House of the Week
  • 16 Whale Avenue, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 6
  • $1.82 million - $2 million
  • Agency: Ray White Warrnambool
  • Agent: Chris Thomas on 0439 668 229
  • Inspect: Saturday, noon - 12.30pm

Have you ever dreamed of falling asleep to the sound of a roaring ocean? Or perhaps you've always longed to watch Warrnambool's southern right whales breach with a backdrop of stunning sunsets? This property has it all and more.

