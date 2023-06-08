A beautiful property, with views to match | House of the Week

Have you ever dreamed of falling asleep to the sound of a roaring ocean? Or perhaps you've always longed to watch Warrnambool's southern right whales breach with a backdrop of stunning sunsets? This property has it all and more.
Located in the most premier estate of Warrnambool, Logans Beach Coastal Village is only 300 metres from the southern right whale nursery.
"It's probably one of the most prestigious estates in the area," says Chris Thomas from Ray White. "The way Warrnambool is designed there are a lot of properties with nice views, but one this close to the whale nursery is quite unique."
Sitting on an exclusive 2000 square metre corner allotment, it not only has dual access, but also stunning elevated views that sweep from Childers Cove to the east, to directly over Logans Beach, capturing the southern right whales, paragliders and surfers from the comfort of the living room.
To the west you can also view the pretty night lights over Warrnambool and watch the annual New Years Eve fireworks off the breakwater.
A bespoke home built by a local building design company, the house has only had one owner and comes complete with everything you could want and need.
Featuring four spacious bedrooms, the main has a walk-in robe and ensuite, with views even afforded from the luxurious freestanding bath and glass encased shower.
A large open plan kitchen, dining and living room includes stone benchtops, gas and electric cooking, a large butler's pantry with great bench space.
There is an inviting gas log fire in the sandstone feature wall that creates a cosy atmosphere. There are also multiple split system units throughout the home.
A second separate living area services the rear bedrooms, together with a bathroom and another toilet.
Outside are multiple timber decking areas and an entertainment space at the rear with protection from the weather. This part of the property also has access to an internal powder room.
The ultimate addition to this outstanding property is the huge 18 x 9 metre shed with mezzanine floor and three phase power. It's a convenient place for a caravan, car or boat storage, a workshop for tradies, or the ultimate man cave.
An inspection is a must, contact the agency today to secure your dream tomorrow.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.