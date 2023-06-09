The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian government vows Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment is unchanged

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government says neither the budget nor the scope of the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment have changed, even though construction costs have surged in the past two years.
The state government says neither the budget nor the scope of the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment have changed, even though construction costs have surged in the past two years.

The Victorian government has vowed Warrnambool's $384 million hospital redevelopment is on time and on budget, despite spiralling regional construction costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.