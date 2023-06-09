The Victorian government has vowed Warrnambool's $384 million hospital redevelopment is on time and on budget, despite spiralling regional construction costs.
Since funding for the project was announced in November 2020 the Victorian Valuer-General has recorded a substantial increase to commercial construction costs in regional Victoria.
Costs have gone from an average 3 per cent rise year-on-year, to 7 per cent in the 2022-23 financial year. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed an 8.5 per cent spike in Victorian non-residential construction prices in the 12 months to April 2023.
It's prompted senior local public figures to worry privately about whether the hospital project will find a company willing to tender, but the government has shot down such doubts.
A Health Department spokesperson said there had been "no difficulties getting companies to tender and we expect an appointment soon".
"Early works on the site of the hospital are on track to commence later this year in preparation for main works to start in 2024 with a planned opening in 2027," the spokesperson said.
The government has previously said the redevelopment would be complete by 2026/
The spokesperson also indicated there would be no change to the $384 million budget for the project, and that the scope of the redevelopment had not changed.
"The $384.2 million redevelopment will deliver a new multi-storey clinical services tower, bigger emergency department, more operating theatres, an extra 22 inpatient beds, dedicated areas for pathology services and dialysis and more car parking for patients and visitors," they said.
The new offsite Regional Logistics Distribution Centre, which is being built in Warrnambool's industrial estate to provide linen, warehousing and supply services to the hospital, is on track to be finished in December 2023.
