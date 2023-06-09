Portland man jailed for six months after appeal fails

A 79-year-old Portland businessman has started serving a six-month jail sentence after his appeal against the severity of a jail sentence failed in a Warrnambool court.
The man cannot be named as that would identify victims who are members of his family.
He was jailed in the magistrates court for six months on two counts of sexually assaulting his young granddaughter.
Judge Anne Hassan jailed the man for the same term and the man was taken into custody while in the Warrnambool County Court on Friday morning.
The man was previously involved in a contested hearing involving his granddaughter, but that hearing was adjourned part-heard.
Other criminal proceedings involved a former employee and the man's daughter.
It's understood that a number of other complainants have come forward and police are expected to prosecute the man in a number of other criminal cases.
Crown prosecutor Fiona Martin said the man was the grandfather of the young victim and the offending was committed in 2016.
He and his extended family had a meal at Portland's Gordon Hotel where the man was sitting beside the girl.
At the end of the meal he reached across and touched the girl inappropriately outside her clothing.
Later back at his house the girl was sitting on his knee when he did something similar.
Later asked by a parent if her grandfather had touched her, the girl said he had.
The incidents were reported to police the next day and on June 19, 2016, the man was arrested.
The man said he was taking medication, had consumed alcohol, remembered being at home and then waking up in hospital, but nothing else.
He has always denied the offending and the prosecutor claimed the man had no insight into his offending or remorse.
In victim impact statements, the girl's mother said the offending had an enormous impact.
She said her family sold their home, lost their jobs and declared bankruptcy.
"It's had a huge ripple effect," she said, admitted to thoughts of self harm.
"I felt I could not protect my daughter. I felt I had failed my family. We've moved five times in six years. We don't have a place to call home."
She said the betrayal by a family member had led her to dark places in the past six years due to a "sick and perverted" man.
The woman said her daughter was now a violent and angry young girl.
"I hope karma comes 10 fold and bites you in the arse," she told the defendant.
The offender's son said he moved his extended family to Portland, but there were strict rules in place to protect his daughters from his father.
Despite those rules he said his father abused his daughter, "which happened right in front of us".
He said he had sleepless nights and was distraught he couldn't protect his daughter.
"It was the worst move of my life ," he said.
Judge Hassan said the case had been subject to an appalling delay.
The man was previously jailed for three months but successfully appealed that sentence and was placed on a corrections order.
In another case he received a suspended jail sentence.
A barrister for the man submitted there had been a lengthy delay and the offending had a catastrophic impact on the man's family.
She said her client now had no contact with his biological family, he had has lost his business and his 49-year marriage had ended.
"He's a very isolated man," she said.
She requested another CCO, saying her client suffered very poor health, a submission rejected by the judge.
The prosecutor said only an immediate term of imprisonment was appropriate as the man outright rejected any wrong doing and had no remorse.
Judge Hassan said sex abuse against children was intolerable.
She said sexual abuse in a family was also intolerable as it destroyed the family unit.
The judge sentenced the man to serve a total effective sentence of six months and registered him as a sex offender for life.
