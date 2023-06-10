A Hampden league team grappling with low playing numbers is celebrating its first win of the season.
Portland, which was forced to forfeit an open-grade netball match earlier in its campaign, was too strong for Port Fairy on Saturday, winning 61-48 at Hanlon Park.
Tigers coach Ellen Zeunert said it was an important result for players who were working hard in difficult circumstances.
"We have had a pretty tough first half of the season so it's just rewarding for the girls to get the win," she said.
"We have that many injuries in our open side - I've used 22 players in eight rounds of netball.
"I am trying to get a team on the court. We started with a squad of nine and I lost five players in the first five weeks.
"We have had a core of four and I've filtered through 22 players.
"We are just focusing on week-by-week and trying to keep our core group together, stay up and about and be positive."
The breakthrough win was considered "a turning point" for Portland which joined Port Fairy and Camperdown on one win each after nine rounds.
"Our captain Remy Grant has been out for five weeks and she'll be back in another week or two," Zeunert said.
"Then we can get a bit of a more settled combination moving forward.
"We are trying to work on stitching up a couple more permanent (players) but it will definitely be a bit more settled for us in the coming weeks.
"We're really looking forward to the second half of the season, rebuilding and starting over and finishing off strong."
Zeunert said Heywood goal shooter Shakira Stuchbery played on permit due to a bye in the South West District competition and was dominant with 34 goals.
"Her and Heidi (Jones) have a really natural connection in the goal circle," she said.
"We used Shakira when we played Cobden too and it's just a natural flowing connection with those two."
Multi-talented athlete Tyleah Barr - a Big V basketball player with the Warrnambool Mermaids - played her first netball game in six weeks following injury, adding spark to the Tigers' midcourt.
Zeunert said it was pleasing to have the wing attack available, given the impact she can make on the court.
She also praised Toni Rowe, who was named best on court, for her game at goal keeper.
"All over the court everyone played their role in their positions, it was really pleasing," she said.
Portland plays Warrnambool at Reid Oval in round 10.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
