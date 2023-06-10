The Standard
Portland defeats Port Fairy to win first netball game of Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 11 2023 - 2:00pm, first published June 10 2023 - 1:30pm
Portland's Heidi Jones dishes off a pass against Port Fairy. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
A Hampden league team grappling with low playing numbers is celebrating its first win of the season.

