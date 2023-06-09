The Standard
Call for Warrnambool City Council, community to work together to protect FJs legacy

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
The Warrnambool Planning and Heritage Group wants to work with the new owners of Fletcher Jones to ensure the site was protected.
A Warrnambool heritage group fears the future of the Fletcher Jones factory site could be at risk and wants the council and community to come together to protect the site.

