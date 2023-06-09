A Warrnambool heritage group fears the future of the Fletcher Jones factory site could be at risk and wants the council and community to come together to protect the site.
The property is on the market for $5.5 million with tenders set to close later this month, but the sale offers a "priceless opportunity" for new housing.
With the impending sale, Warrnambool Planning and Heritage Group wants to work alongside the new owners to get the ball rolling on ensuring the historic site's past, present and future is not lost for future generations.
Group president Tonia Wilcox said the site was loved by so many people.
"It's a place for residents and visitors to enjoy the beautiful, sheltered gardens, and it's home to several creative and innovative local enterprises," she said.
"But beyond how it's being used today, it offers a priceless opportunity to develop a new neighbourhood in Warrnambool's inner east. Warrnambool needs housing, and people want to live centrally.
"It's important that whoever buys the site recognises the potential to optimise what it offers Warrnambool in terms of community, business, residential and historic value."
Ms Wilcox said the group understood that it was a difficult and complex site to redevelop, and the buildings were deteriorating.
"We support its future redevelopment but don't want to lose the vast possibility it offers to Warrnambool," she said.
"It has so much potential, and we want to help the future owners to realise that."
It has so much potential, and we want to help the future owners to realise that.- Tonia Wilcox
The Fletcher Jones factory and gardens were established in 1948 by Sir Fletcher Jones and is recognised by Heritage Victoria as having historical, social and aesthetic significance.
Parts of the factory and its gardens are included on the Victorian Heritage Register.
The group has worked alongside the current owner to deliver a range of projects, and it now wants to highlight to potential purchasers the importance of the community to be involved in whatever development happens on the site in the future.
The group called for the community and council to work together to ensure the site was sufficiently recognised for its potential to the city and its values were protected under a new owner.
Dean Montgomery purchased the site in 2014 and renovated parts of the building that house the second-hand market, a creative and business hub, and the proposed motor museum that has never opened due to the significant costs of meeting the fire safety regulations.
The heritage group has worked with Mr Montgomery and the Fletcher Jones Family Foundation during the past nine years through their FJ Stories Project.
It secured funding for the makeover of the silver ball and installed lights so it is now illuminated at night.
The group also renovated the Plus 8 Man heritage-listed sculpture in a world-first for 3D printing of a lost heritage object.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.