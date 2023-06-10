Hampden league round nine: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league's ninth round.
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan needs just two goals to break the Hampden league record when the Seagulls travel to play Portland at Hanlon Park.
Camperdown will aim to bounce back from a loss against winless Hamilton Kangaroos at Leura Oval, Terang Mortlake hosts Koroit at Terang Recreation Reserve and Cobden welcomes ladder-leader South Warrnambool to Cobden Recreation Reserve.
North Warrnambool Eagles play Warrnambool at Bushfield Recreation Reserve in the other fixture.
You can follow our live blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
