BOOM recruit Tate Porter says Manny Sandow's role in Merrivale's undefeated run can't be underestimated.
Porter, alongside brother Jalen and first-year Tiger Billy Hancocks, is feeding off Sandow's dominance in the ruck.
Merrivale is undefeated after nine rounds, having beaten all of its Warrnambool and District league rivals, and plays fourth-ranked Kolora-Noorat for the second time this season on Saturday.
Porter, 21, said he was enjoying playing in the Tigers' vaunted midfield and pinch-hitting forward.
"Manny has been a real standout this year," he said.
"I am trying to get to his taps and work with him as best as we can because he's one of the most dominant ruckmen in the comp at the minute."
Porter, who also praised Sam Gleeson and Dylan Weir, returned to Merrivale from Hampden league club North Warrnambool Eagles in the off-season.
His brother Jalen also returned while Hancocks crossed from the Eagles too and is "having a breakout season".
"I am really enjoying it. I have a heap of mates there and with Josh (Sobey) coaching it's been unreal," he said. "It is good to play with him (Jalen) and spend as much time onball together as we can."
Porter, who has worked on his running patterns, is rapt with the Tigers' start but is wary of obstacles they face in the second half of the season as the hunted.
"We have got a big six weeks ahead of us," he said.
Merrivale is determined to maintain its high standards.
"We can't complain, we haven't lost yet but that chapter is done," Porter said.
"We're halfway through the season and we addressed it, celebrated it but now it's like we're 0-0 and starting again."
