Merrivale recruit Tate Porter praises in-form ruckman Manny Sandow

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Merrivale's Tate Porter in action against Kolora-Noorat in round one. The Tigers and Power will go head-to-head again on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
BOOM recruit Tate Porter says Manny Sandow's role in Merrivale's undefeated run can't be underestimated.

