Tackle Shack: Wild weather makes river the go-to choice for anglers

By Corey McLaren
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:50am
Skeeta Andrews with another solid trout and Corey and Kalli McLaren with a couple of Hopkins bream. Pictures supplied
Another up and down week for conditions but there was a plus - having some good seas towards the end of last week.

