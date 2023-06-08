A stolen white 2007 A4 Audi - registration plate number 1UI-4YJ - has been seen travelling at about 150km/h along the Warrnambool-Penshurst Road.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the Audi was stolen from a Cobden carport early on Wednesday morning.
He said offenders had entered an open carport at a Cemetery Road address about 6.40am, gone into a home through an unlocked door and taken keys from a kitchen table.
It's not believed anything else was taken.
"The vehicle owner was in bed, heard the vehicle start, ran outside and saw his vehicle heading north on Cemetery Road in Cobden," he said.
"The vehicle has since been seen and evaded police at Port Fairy and Koroit areas and along the Warrnambool-Penshurst Road travelling about 150kmh at 4pm the same day."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson requested that members of the public keep an eye out for the stolen white Audi and if they see it immediately call triple zero (000).
