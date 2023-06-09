Two Russells Creek stalwarts will reach 150 games for their club on Saturday, something made even more meaningful because of the close connection they share with each other.
Friends Melina Kelson, 36, and Sam Wormald, 31, will register the milestone in the club's round 10 Warrnambool and District league clash against South Rovers, albeit in different grades.
Kelson will play for the club's A reserve outfit while Wormald will take the court for the B grade side.
The netballers, who have both taken time away from the sport in recent years due to having children, are excited to share the occasion with one another.
"It is extra nice to be playing on the same day with her (Wormald)," Kelson said.
"We'll definitely enjoy celebrations that night together. She's done a great job as well coming off having kids so it's nice to have that person there who's coming and going similar to you.
"It is definitely a privilege to reach the milestones together for sure."
Wormald echoed the sentiment, saying it was "awesome" to reach 150 with Kelson.
"It's really exciting because I've played with her for so long. (It's ) very cool that we're both mums."
One of the special moments the pair has shared was a B grade premiership triumph in 2015 - something they both pointed to as a highlight from their careers.
"Sam actually coached our (B grade) premiership team in 2015," Kelson said.
"That was probably a big highlight for me individually as well. She coached and I got best on court. I also won the league MVP as well. It was a very good year."
Wormald, who also was a player in the win, said 2015 was a "very, very fun year".
Kelson, who has been playing on and off with the Creekers since her early 20s, said she felt "not too bad" about playing game 150.
"I feel old compared to a lot of the girls that are in my team and I'm playing with these days," she said with a laugh.
"I guess like everyone says, it's nice to have an old head on the court as well as all the young, really fit, healthy girls."
Wormald, who joined the club in 2012, has enjoyed her time with the Creekers, saying it was "like a big, old family".
Kelson also relishes being a Creeker, both on and off the court.
"Socially (I enjoy it). Especially in my younger days, having all my friends there was so fun and even now it's such a good social club as well as the netball's always very competitive," she said.
"It's nice to have both aspects of social and competitiveness for sure."
The pair was adamant both wouldn't reach the 300-game milestone, with Wormald saying she had "maybe 50 (games) max" left and Kelson confessing this could be her last season.
"Everyone will quote me on this, I've been saying for probably the last four seasons I've been playing, 'I think I'm done, I think I'm done'," Kelson said.
"I actually think this year might be my last so we'll take it as it comes. We're sitting third on the ladder so hopefully we can make a final at least or grand final and see how we go from there."
