The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Friends Melina Kelson and Samantha Wormald to play 150th games for Russells Creek

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melina Kelson and Samantha Wormald will play their 150th games for Russells Creek on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Melina Kelson and Samantha Wormald will play their 150th games for Russells Creek on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Two Russells Creek stalwarts will reach 150 games for their club on Saturday, something made even more meaningful because of the close connection they share with each other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.