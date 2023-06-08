Wanted woman arrested inside vacant house

A wanted 36-year-old Colac woman was arrested in a vacant home about 4am on Friday.
A Colac police spokesman said the woman was already wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to allegations of burglary and theft.
She was arrested at a vacant Wallace Street home alongside a 49-year-old man.
They were taken back to the Colac police station by uniform officers where they were interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court during September on new burglary and theft charges.
"It was an excellent effort by the Colac divisional van crew to arrest and process the alleged offenders who were located at the address," Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said.
Anyone with information about crime is requested to immediately contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.