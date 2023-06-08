The Mortlake Art Show returns this weekend for what could be its largest event yet.
Art show co-convener Cassandra Ellis said the show had 103 entries this year.
"I think it's actually the most we've ever had," she told The Standard.
The show will have a judge for the first time since 2019 with Mortlake artist and previous winner Michael Gilmour to give out a 'Best in Show' and 'Emerging Artist Under 16' award to two lucky works.
While judges were dropped from the show during COVID, Ms Ellis said the lockdowns made them reconsider having a theme for each event.
"The feedback we got in our visitor's books was all about how people loved the variety of topics the art explored," she said.
"We've actually decided that we're no longer going to be a theme-based art show."
A 'People's Choice' award will be voted on by visitors. Ms Ellis said Mortlake was in a good location to get a wide range of perspectives.
"On the long weekend, there's things going on in Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland. We're at the crossroads of five highways so we've got people coming and going from all directions," she said.
"So it's actually a really good cross-section of people that we get through the door."
Visitors can enter with a gold coin donation, which goes to fund the show and its prizes.
'We pay for it all ourselves, it truly is a community art show,' Ms Ellis said.
"Everything that we make out of it goes back into funding the 2024 show."
The Mortlake Art Show will be held in the town's RSL hall from 10am on Saturday and will be open until 3pm on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.