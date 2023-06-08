I think they're capable of good things.- Tim White
South West Victoria Football Association technical director Tim White believes the association is better prepared to succeed at this weekend's country championships in Ballarat.
The association is sending three teams to the tournament which runs from Saturday to Monday - an under 12 mixed side, an under 14 mixed team and an under 18 boys' outfit. The three sides have been training together since the start of the year.
"I think they're all strong sides that we're taking away," White told The Standard.
"I think they're capable of good things. It's just whether the coaching and the playing all comes together on the day.
"I think it's probably the most preparation we've had in quite a few years and the most formal preparation."
White believes the teams' preparation should hold them in good stead at the championships.
"I think it's definitely increased our chances (of doing well)," he said.
"I think it's also definitely increased the time and the development we've had with the kids and then having a good pre-season with Limestone Coast as well has certainly helped.
"I think the strength of the league and the league actually starting early has helped as well. I think between the two it's probably propped us up to be in a good position as well as the bit of a restructure we've gone under, where for the most part every team's had two coaches coming into it."
