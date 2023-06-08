The Standard
Three SWVFA sides contesting soccer country championships in Ballarat

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:00am
I think they're capable of good things.

- Tim White
SWVFA players Noah Anderson, Julian Cooke and Joseph Lim are looking forward to this weekend's tournament. Picture supplied
South West Victoria Football Association technical director Tim White believes the association is better prepared to succeed at this weekend's country championships in Ballarat.

