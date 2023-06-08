Corangamite Shire Council will embark on the second stage of an epic shire-wide flood-risk study after receiving crucial federal funding on Wednesday.
Stage two of the project will cost more than $437,000 with the federal government chipping in $219,000 from its new Disaster Ready Fund, which is providing $1 billion over five years nationwide to "improve Australia's resilience and reduce risk to natural disasters".
The council started the project, dubbed the Corangamite Flood Study, because the shire lacked a comprehensive idea of the flood risks throughout the municipality.
Stage one of the project is already under way, developing the scope of the study and a "roadmap" for its progress.
The second stage will involve the essential task of "data acquisition".
The council's community safety and resilience coordinator Belinda Bennett said the shire needed specific data gathered through LiDAR - or laser imaging - technology.
The LiDAR technology creates a topographic map of the area and the council will buy the data for the Corangamite region to use as a basis for its flood modelling.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the overall project would take years but it was a vital step in protecting the shire and its residents.
"It will allow us to better predict flooding and respond to flood emergencies proactively, for example, activating warnings on high-risk roads in advance," she said.
Cr Gstrein said the study would also help the council identify and plan infrastructure to reduce flooding such as drainage upgrades, and guide planning decisions.
Federal Victorian senator Raff Ciccone said there was limited information on flood risk in the shire, despite "a long history of riverine, overland and flash flooding" with the risk only growing with climate change.
Flooding in Skipton in 2022 inundated eight houses and five businesses, doing huge economic damage.
Government research has also shown every $1 invested in resilience yields a $9.60 return compared with repair, rebuild and clean-up costs in the event of a disaster.
