The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Storytelling Festival opens for its third annual year

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based singer Kelly Mast will be performing at the festival's launch. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool-based singer Kelly Mast will be performing at the festival's launch. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool Storytelling Festival kicks off this weekend with a launch event on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.