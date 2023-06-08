The Warrnambool Storytelling Festival kicks off this weekend with a launch event on Friday night.
It's the festival's third annual year of operation.
Warrnambool-based folk singer Lynny Mast is set to perform for about an hour during the evening.
Festival chair Philip Liebelt said Mast was a good fit for the event's theme of storytelling.
"She sings about inspiring and evocative stories, she has been a strong supporter of the festival and so we've invited her to perform," he told The Standard.
Mr Liebelt said the evening would also play host to some magic and comedy events.
He said there would be a greater focus on historical stories in the festival's programming compared to previous years with events lined up until July 2.
"The festival has all forms of storytelling using all sorts of different media. We have historical, personal and cultural stories," Mr Liebelt said.
"It's not just for children, storytelling is for all ages."
