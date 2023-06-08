WDFNL teams: Lions regain gun, Bulldogs unchanged

South Rovers will be bolstered by the return of one of its classiest and most experienced players for the Warrnambool and District league clash against Russells Creek on Saturday.
The Lions will likely regain gun midfielder-forward Alex White for his third game of the season after recovering from a minor quad injury sustained in the round eight win against Timboon Demons.
It would be the ex-Koroit and Panmure premiership player's third game of the season.
Coach Tim Condon said White was almost certain to line-up barring any late minute dramas after training strongly through the week.
"We're really looking forward to getting him back," he said.
The Lions mentor said the side would make just the one change and would back in their group.
"We didn't play as bad as we thought we did (against Dennington last week) and just didn't capitalise, that was the main thing," he said.
"We just want to get more continuity in the side.
"We were hoping Sam Hodgins would be available but he might be another week or so and hopefully more will come back in soon."
Russells Creek, meanwhile, will make four changes to its side from last round's loss to Merrivale as it seeks to stay inside the top-five.
Creekers mentor Danny Chatfield said co-coach Dylan Herbertson, Lucas Mackley, Dean Finlayson and Josh Brown were all unavailable for the crunch clash.
But the fifth-placed Creek have reinforcements with Caleb Templeton and Lachlan Edwards returning, while Matt Noonan and Natthawut Onthaisong have been rewarded for strong reserves form.
Allansford has resisted the temptation to make any sweeping changes despite losing two in a row, with coach Tim Nowell confirming two changes to his side for the clash against Old Collegians.
The Cats will welcome back Jeremy Ellis for his first senior game of the season after strong form at reserves level and recruit Dylan Chapman.
Kristofer Gristede and Taylan Jones will come out of the team.
"We just want to get back to some consistent footy," he said. "The two lads coming out haven't done much wrong, we're just trying to restructure a few areas we think we can improve."
Panmure, meanwhile, looks set to back in a winning formula for the grand final rematch against Nirranda, with coach Chris Bant confirming his Bulldogs would go in unchanged at this stage.
The 2022 runners-up, coming off a 72-point win against Timboon Demons, have won six games on the trot and sit third on the table.
Nirranda will also make minimal changes for the blockbuster affair but Blues coach Nick Couch said important duo Jeremy Stacey (illness) and Dylan Philip (ankle) would miss at this stage, with the ins to still be confirmed.
Kolora-Noorat will make one change for its blockbuster at home against undefeated Merrivale, with Jeremy Larcombe set to return in a strong boost for the Power.
Important utility Luke Tebble is out of the team with a broken arm, with coach Nick Bourke unsure how long the experienced campaigner would miss at this stage.
Timboon Demons will make three key changes to its side as it seeks a win at home against Dennington.
Playing coach Marcus Hickey returns to the team in a huge boost for the Demons, while Eddie Gaut and Isaiah Arundell also come in.
But the Dees will be without some important players with Sam Newey and Lyndon Alsop both unavailable while Tom Marshalsea (shoulder) is out injured.
Dennington has also made some changes to its side, with coach Leigh Anderson confirming Jake Hamilton, Marcus Craig and Joe Douglas would return, with Tyler Duynhoven (unavailable), Jobe Kelson and Joseph Heffernan out.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, J.Evans
HB: O.Curran, T.McKenzie, T.Glennen
C: E.Lee, J.Dillon, J.Moloney
HF: J.Vaughan, D.Barbary
F: D.Vick, C.Kavanagh, R.O'Connor
R: F.Beasley, S.Uwland, J.Wallace
Int: B.Moloney, C.Scanlon, P.Baker, M.Wyss, T.Henderson
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, C.Britton, S.Doukas
HB: J.Gleeson, O.Doukas, E.Barker
C: B.Hancocks, H.Owen, T.Stephens
HF: J.Brooks, S.Gleeson, J.Neave
F: J.Wilson, M.Hausler, D.Weir
R: J.Porter, M.Sandow, T.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, A.Campbell, J.Johnstone, B.Bell
Russells Creek Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Burns, J.Edwards, Z.Welsford
HB: G.McLeod, L.Edwards, T.Wason
C: L.McLeod, P.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: X.Short, T.Boyle, R.Cooke
F: T.Smith, S.Grinter, B.Hewett
R: T.Lovett, D.Morris, S.Brady
Int: J.Chatfield, C.Mifsud, N.Onthaisong, L.Droste
South Rovers Seniors
B: R.Hehir, J.Morton, T.Bishop
HB: B.Oates, J.Harvey, S.Wilde
C: K.Lenehan, J.Higgins, M.Edwards
HF: J.Bell, B.Fedley, S.Nicolson
F: B.Turland, T.Ryan, C.Britten
R: J.Fedley, J.Dalton, S.Williams
Int: L.King, B.Goodall, D.Dews
Panmure Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: N.Keane, J.Parsons, T.Wright
HB: L.Kew, Z.Reeves, M.Colbert
C: L.McLeod, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: J.Dalton, Z.Ledin, L.Lyons
F: C.Bant, P.Ryan, H.Turnham
R: S.Mahony, H.Searle, T.Gardiner
Int: J.Norton, D.Bourke, R.Rattley, J.Moloney
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, B.Poole, L.Weel
HB: B.Harkness, J.Irving, I.Stephens
C: L.Irving, D.Philp, D.Willsher
HF: J.Matthews, J.Couch, J.Lee
F: J.Matheson, J.Stacey, D.Lees
R: J.Paulin, J.Walsh, J.Willsher
Int: T.Dalton, M.McKenzie, H.Giblin
Old Collegians Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: H.White, B.Brooks, D.Gleeson
HB: N.Forth, J.Lucas, N.Wallace
C: J.Cleaver, J.Creed, J.Cust
HF: T.Lewis, J.Brooks, I.Williams
F: J.O'Flynn, J.Bateman, C.Barby
R: F.Williamson-Loft, H.Hall, S.Walker
Int: W.Owen, J.Quick, P.Lawler, J.Zippel
Allansford Seniors
B: T.Membrey, B.Lee, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Hunger, A.Gordon, B.Edge
C: K.Jans, R.Swan, B.Williams
HF: C.McLean, C.Day, W.Parry
F: F.Gleeson, M.Gristede, R.Hare
R: Z.Mungean, B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson
Int: K.Gristede, L.Read, D.Chapman
Timboon Demons Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Smith, C.Dower, H.Stansfield
HB: T.Marshallsea, S.Newey, L.Alsop
C: O.Stansfield, L.Rosolin, A.Hunt
HF: B.Harding, K.Delaney, N.Deppeler
F: E.White, T.Hunt, L.Cunnington
R: S.Negrello, M.Wallace, B.Newey
Int: S.Harkness, C.Trotter, H.Whiting, B.Matthews
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, J.Turner, T.Noonan
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, B.Barton, T.Lee
C: D.Paton, T.Fitzgerald, E.Dowd
HF: J.Keen, B.Baker, B.Thornton
F: N.Alexandrou, J.Baker, M.Craig
R: J.Noonan, J.Garner, T.Noonan
Int: J.Douglas, L.McKane, J.Woodall, J.Hamilton
"
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.