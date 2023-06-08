It's not just the precious four points which will be front and centre in the mind of Allansford coach Tim Nowell when his side takes to the field for Saturday's Warrnambool and District clash against Old Collegians.
Sometimes perspective is important and while winning may seem to be the be-all-and-all at times, community sport can be a powerful driving force in invoking change and banding together for a greater cause.
The Cats and Warriors will battle it out on Saturday at Davidson Oval for the second edition of the Hero 4 HeartKids charity shield to raise funds to stand up to congenital heart disease (CHD) in Australia and improve the lives and futures of those impacted by the disease.
The HeartKids foundation, a national not-for-profit organisation, seeks to give every child, teenager and adult in Australia fighting the disease a chance to live a long, healthy life. Eight babies are born with a heart condition in Australia every day, half of the children diagnosed with heart disease require surgery and each week more than four Australians pass away as a result of congenital heart disease.
For Nowell, it's a cause which hits home.
His daughter Ella, 19, was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart disease caused by a combination of four heart defects. Ella has had three open heart surgeries and has one more to go.
"Ella's going not too bad now, she had a bit of a scare a few weeks back, she went in and had some tests done and everything is the way you expect it to be," Nowell said of his daughter's condition.
"With Ella needing more surgery eventually, it'll be when they decide it's the right time to have it. It's the same problems that are still there."
Nowell said he was thrilled with how much support the community, his club and the league had provided to his family and the cause and wanted it grow bigger and better each year.
"Allansford did a fantastic job last year in hosting it, and Old Collegians have really taken it onboard as well. They have a young fella who is also a heart kid as well so there's plenty for each club to play for," he said.
"I can't thank everyone enough for help in promoting HeartKids, it's a great way for people to understand that a person standing in front of you might look healthy but are broken on the inside.
"For me personally it means a lot to my family, my club knows that and I spoke about it on Tuesday to the playing group. Zavier Mungean, one of our senior players, dates my daughter and he's seen it up close and has also pushed that message across.
"I couldn't picture anyone within the club or community who hasn't been a big supporter of the cause and what it means for HeartKids. The league and Old Collegians have really got behind us and I can't thank them enough."
There will be many fundraising efforts on the day where community members can donate by way of rattle tins around the ground, plus a raffle.
For more information, visit www.heartkids.org.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.