Port Fairy's Winter Weekends festival returns this Friday after a hiatus in 2022.
Winter Weekends marketing lead Courtney Smith said it was amazing to be back.
"Each year we say that we're going to make it more manageable and smaller for all the volunteers, what actually happens is it ends up being way bigger and better than before," she said.
"This is going to be a big one and we are super excited."
Light Up Port Fairy returns to bathe the town in colour each night.
"If people want to take a walk along Gipps Street or the other side of the river, they can see everything light up," Ms Smith said.
"That component of the festival has become sort of a stalwart in our calendar.
"Even when the festival didn't go ahead in 2022, we still got the light installations put in."
The biggest event of the festival, the Dachshund Dash, has a new date and venue.
The race has moved from Southcombe Park to Gardens Oval with first heats to start at 2pm on Saturday.
Ms Smith said the venue change meant there was more seating and inclusive access for spectators.
"It'll be easier for people to get in and see the actual races because the last time we had it nearly 3500 people came to watch," she said.
"So everything was pretty much at capacity. We had to find a bigger venue where more people could fit."
The event currently has 80 dachshunds signed up to compete with another 20 spots left to be filled.
"Hopefully we might get some last-minute entries but we're really happy with the number we have," Ms Smith said.
A large teepee will serve as the festival's hub, located on Bank Street in the middle of town.
"Within that we've got our opening party, some music gigs, some activities for kids and we've got food trucks. So lots for everyone," Ms Smith said.
